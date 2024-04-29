Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Liverpool hotel with rooms featuring hand-made furniture and bespoke artwork has been named ‘best of the best’, ranking amongst the top 25 in the UK. Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels list is released each year, naming the best hotels across in each country, Europe and the world, based on customer feedback. Analysing 12 months of review data for over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site, winners span nine categories from the definitive top 25 hotels through to all inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, family-friendly, luxury, small and boutique.

The Resident hotel on Liverpool’s Seel Street was the only Merseyside hotel to make the prestigious list for 2024 and is currently rated as Liverpool’s number one hotel on Tripadvisor. With 4.5 out of five stars from more than 6,800 reviews, the city centre hotel features 106 rooms - each kitted out with a mini kitchen - including double rooms and a range of suites. Placing at number 20, customers praised The Resident Liverpool’s high standards of cleaning, ‘reasonable’ prices and ‘brilliant’ staff.

Housed in a former warehouse dating back to the 1800s, the hotel says each room is: “Furnished with elegant, hand-made furniture and luxurious fabrics made using natural fibres woven on the Isle of Bute, Scotland. Each room features our signature mini-kitchen, as well as stylish touches, including bespoke artwork and special edition Paul Smith Anglepoise lamps, which echo our focus on quality British design and craftsmanship.” Resident Hotels saw four of its five UK hotels named ‘best of best’, with The Resident Covent Garden taking the number one spot. The award-winning chain has four hotels in London and one in Liverpool, with a sixth branch opening in Edinburgh this summer.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Top UK Hotels 2024