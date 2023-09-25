Bold Street venue Jimmy’s hosted bands such as The Coral, Red Rum Club, Mysterines, Zuzu and many more.

A well known live music bar in Liverpool city centre has announced it will close down at the end of the month, just four years after its grand opening.

Jimmy’s, opposite St Luke’s Bombed Out Church on Bold Street, launched in August 2019 and was an immediate hit - hosting bands such as The Coral, Red Rum Club, The Mysterines, Zuzu and many more.

However, after a long ‘uphill battle’ following Covid lockdown the Manchester-based bosses have announced the three-storey venue will close its doors for good on September 30. Staff were informed of the decision over the weekend.

"It is with our deepest regret to say that despite our best efforts, we must announce the imminent closure of Jimmy’s Liverpool,” the owners said in a statement.

"We had an incredible first six months when we launched the venue just before COVID, but it’s been an uphill battle since then to keep things going amongst everything that has been happening in the world and particularly the hospitality sector.”