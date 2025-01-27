Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved independent restaurant in the heart of Liverpool city centre has announced its shock closure.

Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food.

But, after more than two years of amazing broths and great vibes, the small but mighty restaurant is sadly closing its doors.

Sharing the news on social media on Monday (January 27), a spokesperson for KaiBaiBo said: “It's with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of KaiBaiBo on February 9th. These past few years on Slater Street have been an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable moments and the most wonderful people.

“We're so grateful for every single one of you who walked through our doors. While the decision to close was a difficult one, a mix of personal reasons and the ongoing challenges of rising costs have made this the best path forward.

“We're incredibly proud of what we've built here. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support. We'll miss you all dearly. A special thank you to our incredible staff who have worked tirelessly since day one. We couldn't have done it without you. We hope to find a way to bring the spirit of KaiBaiBo back to you all in the future.”

KaiBaiBo quickly took to the comments to share their sadness, with one ramen fan stating: “Nooo the best ever vegan tantanmen ramen I've ever tasted in my life.” Another added: “So sad this is happening, KBB was the place to work and slurp.”

KaiBaiBo will close on February 9, 2025.