Liverpool city centre street closed due to 'safety' concerns

Dale Street, Liverpool. | Image: Rept0n1x/Wikimedia

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the street has been closed in its entirety.

A major street in Liverpool city centre is closed to the public due to ‘safety’ concerns.

At around 11.30am on Sunday (June 30), Merseyside Police confirmed that Dale Street had been closed in its entirety after receiving a report of a concern for safety of a man in one of the buildings. The police and fire service are currently dealing with the incident and specialist negotiators at the scene.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...