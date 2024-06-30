Liverpool city centre street closed due to 'safety' concerns

Published 30th Jun 2024
Dale Street, Liverpool. | Image: Rept0n1x/Wikimedia
Merseyside Police have confirmed that the street has been closed in its entirety.

A major street in Liverpool city centre is closed to the public due to ‘safety’ concerns.

At around 11.30am on Sunday (June 30), Merseyside Police confirmed that Dale Street had been closed in its entirety after receiving a report of a concern for safety of a man in one of the buildings. The police and fire service are currently dealing with the incident and specialist negotiators at the scene.

Diversions have been put in the place while the incident is ongoing.

