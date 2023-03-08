Liverpool City Council will send out seven gritters to cover 600 km of the city’s road network amid safety concerns due to snow and ice weather warnings.

Cities up and down the UK are currently bearing the brunt of heavy snowfall and dangerous icy conditions as a white dusting begins to touchdown in Merseyside. Liverpool City Council has already begun proceedings to protect locals as weather warnings sweep the region.

Liverpool City Council has promised to send out seven trucks from 2pm on Wednesday (March 8) to grit around 600 km of Liverpool’s highway network to make travel safer. It was confirmed in an official post on the local council’s Twitter account.

The official snow and ice alert reads: “#SnowAlert: Due to the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, our gritters have been deployed to treat #Liverpool’s highways network. Please drive carefully as temperatures drop this evening.”

A warning to locals has also been issued. Officials want people to remember that gritting a road can not guarantee that it will be 100% safe and free of ice, so make sure to take extra care when travelling, only travel if necessary and plan your journey.

Gritters are set to maintain 600 km of Liverpool roads to protect locals - Credit: Adobe

