The proposed green space is part of the next phase of Liverpool Waters.

Liverpool could be set to get it’s own Central Park as part of the £5 billion redevelopment of the waterfront and northern docks.

Although the new public space wouldn’t compare with it’s famous New York namesake, which is 3.41 km², it would become one of the cities biggest green areas.

The proposed Central Park would span 1.9 hectares - about the same size as Liverpool and Everton’s football pitches combined - and would be located south of Collingwood Dock, by the historic Tobacco Warehouse and Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

What the new Central Park at Liverpool Waters might look like. Image: Peel L&P

Part of the Liverpool Waters development, it would provide direct access to parts of the Liverpool-Leeds canal and central docks for the first time in years.

According to developers Peel L&P, the park design is guided by five principles that would provide places to socialise, habitats for nature, education on climate change and access points for water sports while also re-using the site’s ‘existing heritage materials’.

What’s been said

Chris Capes, Peel L&P’s development director for Liverpool Waters, said: “Green space has never been so important. Not only for our physical and mental health and wellbeing but also as a way of absorbing air pollution.

“Being able to create a new large public park at the heart of the city in an urban environment is really exciting.

“It is great to be able to share our proposals and have a conversation about what a new park could mean to the local community.

“We are really keen to have a conversation to find out what people like to see in parks and how they use them.”

Not all redevelopments on the docks have proved universally popular. Image: manuta - stock.adobe.com

Have your say on the Central Park plans

The proposals for Central Park are part of the next phase of Liverpool Waters, an ambitious plan to transform 60 hectares of former dockland along the River Mersey, from Princes Dock up through the northern docks.

A public consultation is being held on the plans and you can have your say on www.liverpoolwatersletschat.co.uk