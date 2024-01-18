Liverpool Council leader backs Everton after second Premier League charge

This week, the Toffees were hit by a second charge by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

The leader of Liverpool Council has cast doubt on the fairness of the process that led to Everton receiving a second charge for alleged financial issues.

Addressing a full meeting of Liverpool Council tonight, Cllr Liam Robinson said the local authority stands behind the beleaguered side.

The new charge follows scrutiny of the period up to last summer. The Premier League had previously suggested it had concerns over this time frame.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council

Everton have a fortnight to respond to the new accusations, which are expected to end up in front of a fresh commission that will aim to assess the case before the end of this season. The club is already focusing on its appeal of the points deduction two months ago, believing its findings will directly impact the arguments at the centre of the new case.

It is anticipated the appeal will be concluded before the latest case is considered.

Cllr Robinson told Liverpool Town Hall the city council would back the club in its efforts to clear its name. He said: “Regardless of your affiliation, whatever club you support, we want a clear and transparent, a fair process.

“It’s not clear the Premier League is pursuing that.”

Appearing in front of Parlliament’s Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday, Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said it takes its rule book “very seriously.” He added: “ It is a handshake between all 20 clubs. All clubs look each other in the eye and say ‘we’ll comply with these rules’.

“They expect the board, if the clubs don’t comply with those rules, to take action. Everton are a very important member of the Premier League, an ever present. But we also have to think about the other 19 clubs and their fan bases.”

Backing the Blues, Cllr Robinson acknowledged the role the club plays both off and on the pitch. He said: “Everton – as it would be with Liverpool – has the complete support of the city council. We know how important they are to our city and our residents.”

Everton hope that if its advocates can make headway on some or all of its arguments to the league, then new findings could directly help the club’s position in the second case. If its arguments are unsuccessful and the club is found to have breached spending rules for a second time, it could face a second points deduction this season.