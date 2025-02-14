Liverpool's top five car crash hotspots revealed in bid to improve road safety
After launching a campaign to reduce crashes last year, Liverpool has seen a “notable” drop in collisions resulting in individuals being killed or serious injured.
On Thursday, February 13, the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership met again to review the latest crash hotspots identified by analysts and make arrangements together to combat the issues local to the area.
A spokesperson for the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership said East Prescot Road, Priory Road, Moscow Drive, Berry Street and Durning Road are the city’s top five accident hotspots and officers are “actively patrolling” to intercept reckless drivers before they cause harm.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Steve Robinson said: “Anyone can become involved in a crash and people are far too often killed or become seriously injured as a result.
“While we accept that in most cases there is no intent to cause harm, we can not tolerate the reckless behaviours that we see case by case, these are often referred to as the Fatal 4, they are: using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
Operational activity is underway across Liverpool with dedicated operations which are driving enforcement, engagement and a high visibility deterrent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.