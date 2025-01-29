Two-time BAFTA winning actor Sean Bean plays the lead role in the brand-new series, titled This City is Ours, which is being produced by the creators ofThe Crown.
This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana. The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang.
Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.
The new pictures give a first look at the highly-awaited series, which was filmed in Liverpool and Spain. The iconic St John’s Beacon can be seen in one of the shots, and James Nelson-Joyce is seen standing on a Liverpool street.
The series is created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures. This City Is Ours is coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC One UK in the Spring. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.
- Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan
- James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh
- Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams
- Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan
- Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan
- Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy
- Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy
- Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford
- Mike Noble as Banksey
- Bobby Schofield as Bonehead
- Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan
- Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford
