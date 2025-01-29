Two-time BAFTA winning actor Sean Bean plays the lead role in the brand-new series, titled This City is Ours, which is being produced by the creators ofThe Crown.

This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana. The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang.

Bean stars as gang boss Ronnie Phelan, while Liverpool actor James Nelson-Joyce plays Michael Kavanagh. The series explores the two friends’ cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by scouser Jack McMullen - decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.

The new pictures give a first look at the highly-awaited series, which was filmed in Liverpool and Spain. The iconic St John’s Beacon can be seen in one of the shots, and James Nelson-Joyce is seen standing on a Liverpool street.

The series is created and written by Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom, Five Daughters), directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures. This City Is Ours is coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC One UK in the Spring. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Mike Noble as Banksey

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford

1 . This City Is Ours Scouse actor Jack McMullen plays Jamie Phelan. | BBC

2 . This City Is Ours This City is Ours is set in Liverpool. | BBC

3 . This City Is Ours Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy and Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy. | BBC

4 . This City Is Ours Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford and Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford | BBC