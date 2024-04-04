Liverpool Cruise Terminal set for major £25m transformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world's largest independent cruise port operator has signed a 50-year agreement to operate services at Liverpool Cruise Terminal.

Subject to the granting of appropriate permits and licenses, Global Ports Holding Plc plans to invest up to £25 million in the terminal's infrastructure, doubling its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment will include the addition of a new floating pontoon that will increase capacity and allow for the simultaneous berthing of two 300-metre ships and up to 7,000 passengers a day. The funding injection will also see the construction of a new terminal building.

At the end of 2023, Liverpool City Council announced they'd be stepping away from operating the cruise terminal it established and managed since 2007. The Council decided to hand back the lease to Peel Ports Group to ensure the multi-million-pound upgrade of the cruise facility.

Over the last 16 years, the city has welcomed more than 800 vessels and one million passengers, generating more than £110m for the city's visitor economy. In 2023 alone, Liverpool welcomed 102 cruise ships and over 186,000 passengers.