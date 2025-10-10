Four people have been charged with the murder of Paul Foster.

At around 1.40am on October 15 last year, emergency services were called to Muirhead Avenue to reports that Paul, aged 47, had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

In a statement last year, Paul’s family said: “Paul was a much-loved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a true friend to many. He was known for his sense of fun and infectious smile.

Paul Foster. | Family handout

“He was a kind-hearted and funny man who would light up any room. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten by his heart-broken family and friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us with inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC on social media or call 101 with reference 24000877985.​ You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Four people have now been charged with Paul’s murder. They are:

Dylan Blundell, 26, of no fixed abode

Elsadig Abrahim, 60, of Croxteth Road, in Toxteth

Michael Fields, 49, of no fixed abode

Sarah Kasseum, 40, of Lower Breck Road, in Anfield

Blundell, Abrahim and Kasseum all appeared at Liverpool Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning (October 9) and were remanded to next appear at Liverpool Crown Court today (October 10).

Fields was also remanded and his first appearance is today at Liverpool Magistrate's Court.

Paul Foster. | Merseyside Police handout

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that this is a live investigation, and to be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case. The best way to help is to pass information on through official channels.

“To that end, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold information and not yet made themselves known to police. Do not presume that what you know is already known to us, contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will make the assessment. Thanks to all of those who have assisted us so far.”

You can contact Merseyside Police on social media @MerPolCC. You can also report information here Report a crime | Merseyside Police or call 101 quoting incident reference 24000877985.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers