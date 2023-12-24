Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A delivery driver was threatened by masked men in Wavertree on Christmas Eve.

At around 9.10am on Sunday (December 24), two men, wearing all black clothing, threatened the delivery driver at Tesco Express, High Street.

The suspects, who also had their faces covered, left empty handed in a white van. No one was injured.

Merseyside Police say officers remain at the scene to carry out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Chief Inspector Neal Arrowsmith said: “We can confirm an investigation is underway following an attempted robbery of a delivery driver in Wavertree this morning.

“We are in the very early stages of our enquiries and officers are currently at the scene. If you have any information to assist, please come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or you live in the area and have CCTV footage, please check it and come forward if you captured anything significant. Similarly, if you were driving past the area at the time, please review your footage.”

“Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”

Contacting Merseyside Police: If you have any information, please message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 23001313384.