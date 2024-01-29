Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool drivers could face fines of £70 as the second phase of traffic cameras go live in the city centre. The council says the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras aim to help reduce congestion, improve air quality and road safety, and encourage sustainable travel.

Last year, the local authority was granted new powers by the Department for Transport to penalise poor driving habits which previously could only be enforced by the police, under criminal law.

More than 8,500 motorists have already been caught out by the new moving traffic contravention cameras, which began operating on Lime Street and Ranelagh Place in November, and 1,400 drivers flouting rules were detected in the first day alone.

Warning notices were handed to first-time offenders, but as of this week, £70 fines will be issued for repeat offenders caught ignoring traffic instructions on Lime Street.

Where are the city centre cameras?

A second tranche of cameras went live on Monday (January 29) at a further four locations, although fines will not be immediately issued, in line with Department for Transport guidelines. A six-month grace period will be observed so first-time offenders will receive a warning notice of the restrictions after which repeat offenders will receive a fine.

The new locations are at:

St Anne Street outside the fire station – yellow box junction

Whitechapel at Crosshall Street – yellow box junction

Arlington Avenue/Greenbank Road ('school street')

Arlington Avenue/Nicander Road ('school street')

Watergate Way at Priorsfield Way ('school street')

A camera is also in place at Watergate Lane at Woodrock Road and is set to go live in early February.

The ‘school streets’ are pedestrian and cycle zones which operate Monday to Friday, 8.30–9.00am and 2.30–3.40pm and do not allow vehicle access, with exceptions including those with blue badges, those loading or those who are valid permit holders.

Traffic enforcement cameras in Liverpool

A camera is also in place at Lime Street between Skelhorne Street and St George’s Place to enforce the bus-only route. These cameras are set to go live in February. An ANPR camera is also in place on Ranelagh Street to enforce the bus-gate regulations there.

The council say the new ANPR cameras will 'further complement changes to key parts of the city’s highways network such as the upgrade of The Strand and Lime Street, and the increasing number of cycle lanes being introduced across the city'.

What traffic offences can be fined?

Examples of the type of moving traffic offences that can be enforced under the new powers include: