Register
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Liverpool easyJet flight forced to make U-turn after unexpected encounter in the sky

The morning flight to Turkey had to make an unscheduled landing at Manchester Airport after the event.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An easyJet flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport had to make an abrupt u-turn and make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport after an unexpected encounter in the sky.

The flight, which took off at 7.15am on Saturday morning, was heading to Antalya in Turkey but encountered a bird strike and had to abandon the 4,000km trip, having reached as far as The Wash near East Anglia.

"We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted," The Mirror report easyJet told passengers. "This is due to a bird strike on your aircraft. The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance. Your crew will keep you up to date."

Most Popular

The plane landed safely in Manchester just before 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Bird strikes are not unusual, but only a fraction cause any significant damage. The birds can send flashes of flame from the engines if they get sucked into the huge turbines.

Related topics:EasyJetSkyLiverpoolManchester AirportDisruptionTurkeyPassengers