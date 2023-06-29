The curtain will come down at the Epstein Theatre for the final time this Friday, despite support for thousands of local theatre-goers.

Earlier this month, Liverpool City Council confirmed it was bringing its financial support for the Epstein Theatre to an end.

Despite a petition to save the venue amassing almost 15,000 signatures, no arrangement to replace the funding has been found to keep the cultural venue open.

Liverpool City Council said providing cash was “unsustainable” and ultimately the authority needed to “deliver value for money for the tax payer.”

Theatre manager Anthony Proctor told LiverpoolWorld that the Epstein is a “really important cultural asset” and a home for many community groups.

Mr Proctor also wrote an open letter to Harry Doyle, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, asking to meet with the councillor. In a tweet, Cllr Doyle confirmed he had met with the team, and they had taken him up "on the offer of facilitating talks with people who can help change the model, looking at a potential cooperative or other vehicle that will open doors to arts funding."

Along with the local community and members of the creative arts who've been sharing their memories of the venue, Anthony told us of his own personal connection to the venue. He told us how seeing his stepsister Emma Bispham, who is now a professional actress, ignited his passion for theatre.