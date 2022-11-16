The chippy is loved by locals and a regular winner of awards.

A local chippy has received a prestigious Good Food Award.

Running since 2002, the Good Food Awards recongise and celebrate restaurants and food venues across the UK, who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

Split into categories such as Fish and Chips and Gastro Pubs, the Good Food Awards are entirely based on merit, and free to enter, with the public casting votes for their favourites. Winners are decided based on food quality, service and value.

Yanni’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Liverpool’s number one spot for a fish and chip tea, according to TripAdvisor, received an award once again.

The chippy, based on Lord Street, received the Good Food Awards’ Gold Seal, the highest possible award, and a huge achievement. The Gold Seal is bestowed upon those achieving consistently high customer ratings or votes for three consecutive three years, with hard-working teams and excellent standards.