Liverpool-based fitness course provider OriGym has been named Training Provider of the Year at the British Fitness Awards 2025, marking their second consecutive win.

The award celebrates organisations that deliver exceptional educational services, demonstrating innovation, effectiveness, and consistent quality in their training programmes. OriGym stood out for its accredited health and fitness courses, which include CIMSPA-endorsed personal trainer courses, specialist fitness courses, and online sports nutrition courses.

The British Fitness Awards took place in Liverpool this year, with nominations and votes coming straight from the public, making the winners' achievements even more meaningful. Speaking about the award, Neil Cosgrove, Managing Director at OriGym, said: "We’re extremely proud to be named Training Provider of the Year for the second year running.

“What makes it even more special is that it comes directly from the public, reflecting our students’ and graduates’ experiences and our commitment to supporting every learner."

Echoing this, Mike Wardle, Head of Education at OriGym, highlighted the team’s dedication to innovation and student success: "At OriGym, we constantly strive to deliver innovative, high-quality training that equips our students with the skills, confidence, and qualifications they need to thrive in the fitness industry.

“To be recognised again at the British Fitness Awards is a huge honour, and a testament to the hard work of our team."