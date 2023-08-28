The man and women who died after driving their car into flood water under a bridge in Liverpool have been formally identified as married couple Philip and Elaine Marco. Passers by fought to save the pair, aged 77 and 75 respectively, after they became trapped in their black Mercedes Class 180 on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on Saturday night.

Emergency services arrived around 9.20 pm and the couple were recovered and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. A statement from Elaine and Philip’s family said: “We are devastated and heartbroken. They were much loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They couple were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week. “Our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end,” the family statement added.

Elaine and Philip Marco died after their car got stuck in floodwater. Image: Merseyside Police/family handout

Footage filmed in the area of the fatal incident appears to show water gushing onto the road, which dips under a railway bridge. Met Office data shows heavy rainfall at over 32mm (1.25 inches) an hour near where the incident happened.

Merseyside Police have been asked by the coroner to further investigate the incident. The force are appealing to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm on Saturday and saw the incident, or who stopped to try to help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.