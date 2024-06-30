Every election candidate in Liverpool Garston - Allerton, Hunts Cross, Speke, Cressington, Woolton and Garston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Voters across Liverpool will head to their polling stations next week, to vote in the UK General Election.
Registered electors will vote for one person who they think should represent their constituency as Member of Parliament (MP). The candidate who receives more votes than their competitors (not the majority of votes) will win the seat and become the constituency’s MP for the next five years. The political party with the most seats - a Commons Majority - will form the next government.
Liverpool has five parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of Parliament (MP). Depending on where you live in the city, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency. The city is split into the following five parliamentary constituencies: Liverpool Garston, Liverpool Riverside, Liverpool Walton, Liverpool Wavertree and Liverpool West Derby.
Liverpool Garston has returned to its original name - having previously included Halewood for the past 14 years - and now covers Allerton, Belle Vale, Church, Garston, Hunts Cross, Cressington, Woolton/Calderstones and Speke.
Labour’s Maria Eagle has been the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Garston since 1997 but this year faces eight candidates for the seat. Below are all of the people you can vote for in Liverpool Garston and which party they represent.
The full list of candidates for Liverpool Garston:
- Maria Eagle – Labour
- Sam Gorst – Liverpool Community Independents
- Danny Bowman – Conservative
- John Hyland – Liberal Democrats
- Alan Tormey – The Liberal Party
- Jane Lawrence – Independent
- Kiera Hubbard – Reform UK
- Muryam Sheikh – The Green Party
- Frank Sweeney – Workers Revolutionary Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.