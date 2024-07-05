Liverpool general election results 2024: Labour stronghold continues but Reform attract votes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The full results are in for Liverpool as Labour continues to dominate the city.
Despite Labour’s grip, Reform UK’s success was evident in Liverpool Walton, coming in with the second-most votes, but the Labour Party’s Dan Carden unsurprisingly retained his seat, being re-elected with 26,032 votes - 70.57%.
Liverpool Riverside saw Labour MP Kim Johnson retain her seat with 20.039 votes, followed by Green’s Chris Coughlan. Labour’s Ian Byrne will also continue to represent Liverpool West Derby with 25,302, after first being elected in 2019, and Reform UK coming in second.
Labour’s Paula Barker will continue to represent Liverpool Wavetree with 23,077 votes, followed by Green’s Tom Crone with 6,773 votes. The final result to be declared was Liverpool Garston, with Labour MP Maria Eagle retaining her seat, having represented the constituency (previously Liverpool Garston and Halewood) since 1997. Reform UK came in second, followed by Liverpool Community Independents’ Sam Gorst.
Liverpool Walton result
Turnout: 53.4% - 37,018 votes.
- Labour - Dan Carden - 26,032
- Reform UK - Joseph Doran - 5,787
- Green - Martyn Paul Madeley - 2,388
- Conservative - Emma Ware -1,282
- Liberal Democrat - Sean Cadwallader - 945
- Liberal Party - Billy Lake - 452
Liverpool Riverside result
Turnout: 45.6% - 32,537 votes.
- Labour - Kim Johnson - 20.039
- Green - Chris Coughlan - 5,246
- Reform UK - Gary Hincks - 3,272
- Liberal Democrat - Rebecca Turner - 1,544
- Conservative - Jane Austin - 1,115
- Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - Roger Bannister - 622
- Liberal Party - Sean Weaver - 256
- National Health Action Party - Stephen McNally - 247
Liverpool West Derby result
Turnout: 54.6% - 38,168 votes.
- Labour - Ian Byrne - 25,302
- Reform UK - Jack Boyd - 4,879
- Green - Maria Coughlan - 2,647
- Liberal Party - Steve Radford- 2,336
- Conservative - Charlotte Duthie - 1,566
- Liberal Democrat - Kayleigh Halpin - 1,276
Liverpool Wavertree result
Turnout: 56.7% - 40,046 votes.
- Labour - Paula Barker - 23,077
- Green - Tom Crone - 6,773
- Reform UK - Adam Heatherington - 3,454
- Liberal Democrat - Rob McAllister-Bell - 2,759
- Conservative - Charlotte Eagar - 1,887
- Independent - Ann San - 1,191
- Independent - Mohamed El Ghady - 566
- Independent - Joe Owens - 108
Liverpool Garston result
Turnout: 60.8% - 42,148 votes.
- Labour - Maria Eagle - 24,510
- Reform UK - Kiera Hubbard - 4,406
- Liverpool Community Independents - Sam Gorst - 3,294
- Liberal Democrat - John Hyland - 3,239
- Conservative - Danny Bowman - 2,943
- Green - Muryam Sheikh - 2,816
- Liberal Party - Alan Tormey - 401
- Independent - Jane Lawrence - 272
- Workers Revolutionary Party - Frank Sweeney - 112
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.