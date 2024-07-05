Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Who won general elections in my council area as votes are counted.

The full results are in for Liverpool as Labour continues to dominate the city.

Despite Labour’s grip, Reform UK’s success was evident in Liverpool Walton, coming in with the second-most votes, but the Labour Party’s Dan Carden unsurprisingly retained his seat, being re-elected with 26,032 votes - 70.57%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Riverside saw Labour MP Kim Johnson retain her seat with 20.039 votes, followed by Green’s Chris Coughlan. Labour’s Ian Byrne will also continue to represent Liverpool West Derby with 25,302, after first being elected in 2019, and Reform UK coming in second.

Labour’s Paula Barker will continue to represent Liverpool Wavetree with 23,077 votes, followed by Green’s Tom Crone with 6,773 votes. The final result to be declared was Liverpool Garston, with Labour MP Maria Eagle retaining her seat, having represented the constituency (previously Liverpool Garston and Halewood) since 1997. Reform UK came in second, followed by Liverpool Community Independents’ Sam Gorst.

Liverpool Walton result

Turnout: 53.4% - 37,018 votes.

Labour - Dan Carden - 26,032 Reform UK - Joseph Doran - 5,787 Green - Martyn Paul Madeley - 2,388 Conservative - Emma Ware -1,282 Liberal Democrat - Sean Cadwallader - 945 Liberal Party - Billy Lake - 452

Liverpool Riverside result

Turnout: 45.6% - 32,537 votes.

Labour - Kim Johnson - 20.039 Green - Chris Coughlan - 5,246 Reform UK - Gary Hincks - 3,272 Liberal Democrat - Rebecca Turner - 1,544 Conservative - Jane Austin - 1,115 Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - Roger Bannister - 622 Liberal Party - Sean Weaver - 256 National Health Action Party - Stephen McNally - 247

Liverpool West Derby result

Turnout: 54.6% - 38,168 votes.

Labour - Ian Byrne - 25,302 Reform UK - Jack Boyd - 4,879 Green - Maria Coughlan - 2,647 Liberal Party - Steve Radford- 2,336 Conservative - Charlotte Duthie - 1,566 Liberal Democrat - Kayleigh Halpin - 1,276

General Election 2024: Liverpool results in. | Emily Bonner

Liverpool Wavertree result

Turnout: 56.7% - 40,046 votes.

Labour - Paula Barker - 23,077 Green - Tom Crone - 6,773 Reform UK - Adam Heatherington - 3,454 Liberal Democrat - Rob McAllister-Bell - 2,759 Conservative - Charlotte Eagar - 1,887 Independent - Ann San - 1,191 Independent - Mohamed El Ghady - 566 Independent - Joe Owens - 108

Liverpool Garston result

Turnout: 60.8% - 42,148 votes.