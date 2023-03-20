Liverpool landmarks get blue and yellow makeover ahead of Eurovision

An array of blue and yellow flower displays, murals and makeovers have hit in the city centre.

An array of blue and yellow flower displays, murals and selfie spots have appeared in the centre of Liverpool as the city gears up to host Eurovision 2023 in May.

The iconic Superlambana on Tithebarn Street has been given a makeover and Liverpool ONE have revealed a beautiful floral display, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, along with other plans for other celebrations in the build up to the Song Contest.

Liverpool will host Eurovision on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, who are still fighting to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in February last year.

In place until May 14, the floral displays give a special nod to Ukraine, with blue and yellow used across the installations, created in collaboration with award-winning floral design team, Poppy Belle Florals.

A collection of mirrors has also been installed in Peter’s Square, as the perfect selfie spot to experience the full vinyl takeover of the square by local printmaker and animator, Rosa Kusabbi.

Also set to arrive at Liverpool ONE will be an array of decorated eggs, each one designed by local artists working with schoolchildren and Ukrainian refugees.

The display will be unveiled on March 30, paying tribute to the Ukrainian tradition of egg painting, known as ‘pysanka’, which is a central part of Ukrainian culture around Easter. Have a look at our gallery below for more images of Liverpool landmarks decked out in blue and yellow.

In addition, from April, giant flags from each competing country in Eurovision will be fitted at Liverpool ONE, with brand new decorations commissioned, working with artists including Liverpool-based Jazz Stan and Ukrainian freehand artist Myro, to name just a few.

The tourist information centre at Liverpool ONE will become the central hub for all things Eurovision, including information about the whole city region.

Liverpool ONE’s famous piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, will also be making a special pop-up appearance for three weeks, in a bid to champion local talent and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with symphonies of every genre, from classical through to dance music in the run up to Eurovision. Young Ukrainian talent Alisa Bushuieva will be performing on the inaugural day of the return of Tickle the Ivories.

From 26 April, five pianos will be placed across Liverpool ONE, encouraging both amateur and professional players to showcase their skills on the keys, while Eurovision hits will be streamed from speakers across Paradise Street.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director, Liverpool ONE said: “This year, it’s extra special as we prepare for the arrival of Eurovision.

“Anyone living or working across the Liverpool City Region will know there’s already an amazing buzz as we get ready for the main event, so we’re thrilled to be launching the majority of our plans for Eurovision and kick-starting them with our floral installations across Liverpool ONE.

1 . Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover

2 . Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover

3 . Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover

4 . Liverpool’s Eurovision makeover