The latest data from Local Insights shows the percentage of tree canopy cover at neighbourhood level and is derived from Friends of the Earth figures and Environment Agency National LiDAR Programme data with gaps filled by Forestry Commission National Forest Inventory 2020 data at 1m spatial resolution.

Friends of the Earth’s research also found that neighbourhoods that rank lowest on the Index of Multiple Deprivation – a measure that evaluates social disadvantage in the UK – have far fewer trees than the wealthiest neighbourhoods.

So, what are the leafiest areas in Liverpool? Here, we reveal the 14 leafiest neighbourhoods in the city with the highest tree cover.

1 . Calderstones 28.4% of the Calderstones area was covered by trees. | Emma Dukes Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . Croxteth East 26.1% of the Croxteth East area was covered by trees. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

3 . Mossley Hill West & Sefton Park 23.8% of the Mossley Hill West & Sefton Park area was covered by trees. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

4 . Croxteth Park 23.4% of the Croxteth Park area was covered by trees. | Local TV