Police responded to reports of a shooting in Norris Green at the weekend.

A 20-year-old man is refusing to cooperate with Merseyside Police after turning up at hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police were called to an address in Norris Green on Saturday night amid reports a man had been shot. However, when officers arrived at the property on Grenfell Road, at around 8.30pm, the victim had already left in a taxi.

In the early hours of Sunday, a man arrived at hospital with a non-life-threatening bullet wound but will not talk to detectives about how and when he got the injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton, said: "At this moment in time the victim is refusing to cooperate with us and I would urge him to change his mind. The offender, or offenders, involved in this incident had no regard for innocent members of the public in that area and they need to be taken off the streets and put before the courts.”

The investigation: Crime scene investigators have carried out forensic examinations and house-to-house inquiries at the scene on Grenfell Road. Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area in a bid to identify the offender and high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Appeal: Detectives are appealing for witnesses - including any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage - following the shooting in Norris Green.

DCI Dalton said: "I would appeal to anyone in the community who has any information to come forward, together we can make a difference and make your streets safer. We will not stand by and let these abhorrent people cause fear and intimidation in our local communities.”