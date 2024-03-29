The analysis, conducted by car check experts Motorscan, examined road conditions in each local authority in England and found that Liverpool statistically ranks 10th for having the worst road conditions. The average percentage of A roads requiring maintenance stood at 7.7%, while for B and C roads were 10.3%. This comes as no surprise as Liverpool previously topped the list for number of complaints received about poor road conditions and potholes in a study by Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) last year. Southend-on-Sea, ranking first on the list, had a whopping 24.6% of B and C roads requiring maintenance and 15.6% for A roads. Commenting on the findings, Oliver Thompson, Head of Vehicle Intelligence at Motorscan, said: “With these results featuring areas from many different parts of the country, it shows that road maintenance is an issue all over.”