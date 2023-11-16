Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man who shot and killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been refused permission to appeal his 42-year minimum jail term. Thomas Cashman's bid was rejected, with judges saying, "The length of the sentence reflects the terribleness of his crimes rather than any error on the part of the judge."

Ten people have been charged after animal rights activists blocked the M57 and another road before this year's Grand National. A number of people blocked access for vehicles near junction 2 of the motorway, and a further protest was reported on Wango Lane. A further protest that occurred on the racecourse on Saturday, 15 April, is still under investigation.

