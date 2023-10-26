The block of 250 student rooms could be up to seven storeys in height.

A former Salvation Army building and Home Bargains store could be partially demolished to make way for 250 new student bedrooms.

Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council for the construction of a new block of up to seven storeys in height on land at Audley Street. Currently the site includes a retail and storage unit as well as the former Darts Vaults pub. Under new proposals new student lodgings could be created as well as retail and commercial space.

The plans, lodged by TJ Morris, said the aim of the scheme would be to “create a modern, high quality development that relates to, respects and responds to the character of the surrounding area whilst generating its own sense of place. The proposal represents a comprehensive opportunity to regenerate a brownfield site which is no longer required for its current purpose.”

A planning statement said the site is “currently underutilised despite its proximity to the London Road District Centre and its location within the city centre. The proposal will provide a far better use of the valuable land resource.”

Under the new designs, the ground floor space would provide ancillary space for students including gym, meeting space and lobby/amenity space. There is an ancillary office for staff, parcel storage and WC.

The scheme would also have 70 cycle storage spaces.

Upper floors would be designated for a mix of studio and clusters of six to nine bedrooms totalling 214 en-suite rooms. There are 36 studio bedrooms, all of which include an en-suite shower room with WC and kitchen facilities.

The first floor would include a cinema room, study zone and roof terrace. The existing facades of the block known as the Salvation Army building would be retained.

The documents said it is most likely that the existing Home Bargains store would take the ground floor commercial unit, but it would appeal to a wide range of retail and commercial uses. They added: “The store is smaller than the space currently occupied by Home Bargains but is preferred by the operator as the proposal is a far more efficient arrangement.

“The proposal contributes to an improvement in environmental quality. It will contribute to local regeneration and will generate additional vibrancy and footfall.”