For the fourth year on the run, a family home in Liverpool is putting on a sparkling display, all in aid of a good cause.

Helen and Marty Walsh are inviting people to their home in Hunts Cross to see the synchronised light shows illuminating their house on Palmerston Road throughout the festive period.

Helen says they've received nothing but positive comments about the Light Show, even from their neighbours. She told LiverpoolWorld: "It all came about in Christmas 2020. My husband saw a video on Facebook of Christmas lights synchronised to music, and he looked into it, and then he showed me some videos of it, and I was like, we've got to do it because he absolutely loves his Christmas lights, it was a case of adding bits every year."

Everyone is welcome to come and see the display; all they ask for is a donation to Alder Hey. It's their chosen charity because of all the wonderful work that they do for the children in their care and their families. The hospital has helped their son Charlie, who is now a healthy, happy 11-year-old. The total amount raised for Alder Hey so far is more than £5,000, and they're hoping to raise even more this festive season.

Helen says it takes around ten months to prepare for the event, and it's no wonder, as it can take up to 50 hours of work to sequence just one song.

Each year since 2021, it's grown, and they now have over 70,000 lights on the show. If you're worried about the environmental impact, everything is low-voltage LED lights. For the 2021 show, they worked out that it cost around £30 for the whole time that the show was running.

Each show lasts for approximately 25 minutes, and there's a wide variety of sequences, including Christmas classics such as The Pogues' Fairytale of New York and hit pop songs like Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso.

The Liverpool Christmas Light Show runs every day until Tuesday, December 31 at 6pm, 6:30pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm and 8:30pm.