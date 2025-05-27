Liverpool hospital director tells Princess Anne 'we were fortunate' there weren't more major injuries

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 14:42 BST
Medical staff who treated those injured when a car drove into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade have told the Princess Royal they were “very, very fortunate” there were not more major injuries.

Princess Anne, who is in Liverpool to attend the 185th anniversary celebrations of the the shipping firm Cunard on the waterfront, visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday.

She met nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured on Water Street on Monday.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky told Anne the injuries were not “major traumas”.

He said: “We were very, very fortunate yesterday, I must say.”

Consultant Jay Rathore added: “Most of the injuries were limb injuries; [not] life-threatening - we were able to manage them.”

