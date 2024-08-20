'Something completely different' - Iconic Liverpool hotel under new management

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Countrywide Hotels is excited to announce that it has taken over the running of the iconic Baltic Hotel, situated in Liverpool’s independent, creative and digital district, the Baltic Triangle.

Not only has Countywide Hotels taken over the management contract for this hub of Liverpudlian culture, but a new General Manager with 20 years of hospitality management, Paul Wadsworth, has joined to lead the Baltic Hotel in 2024 and beyond.

Of his new appointment, Paul said “I’m excited to get going at The Baltic Hotel. We’re in an exciting and cool part of the city, and I really hope to be working closely with other local businesses and venues to help promote the wider area of the Baltic Triangle. As it says on the website, we are a colourful retreat for all those who want to immerse themselves in Liverpool. We’re excited to offer a memorable stay on your trip to this wonderful city.”

The Baltic Hotel, Liverpool

Darren Patt, Managing Director of Countrywide Hotels said, “The Baltic Hotel in Liverpool is a fantastic addition to the Countrywide Hotels portfolio. Bringing something completely different to our collection, the hotel brings to life the musical culture that Liverpool and the Baltic Triangle have to offer. We’re excited to see Paul and the business go from strength to strength.”

Set within the Baltic Triangle, on the edge of the historic Albert Dock, The Baltic Hotel features 52 bedrooms, all carefully designed with a unique mix of style, comfort, soul and trendy vibe. Each room follows a musical theme and will be a hotel room like no other. The hotel also features the ever-popular Duck and Swagger pub. Hosting a variety of events, from pub quizzes to drag shows, keep an eye on the hotel's website and social media channels for the latest news from the pub.