With a legacy of more than 60 years and a build-up which started, well, for us here at least, last year - the week has finally come. The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has taken over Liverpool as the city plays host to this year's festivities on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine. We've been to meet some of the fans of the contest.

It's hoped the increased footfall will deliver a positive economic impact on the city's hospitality, retail and leisure industry. Local chip shop owner Tony says he's already seen an increase in footfall on the Royal Albert Dock, where his business is located.

Tony Kay, owner of Docklands Fish and Chips said, “It’s spectacular because it’s brought a lot of tourists here that have never been to Liverpool before. Now they’ve seen it, they’re loving it!”

With tens of thousands of visitors descending on the city and millions more tuning in on TV for the Longest Running Annual TV Music Competition, all eyes are on Liverpool.