A ‘beautiful’ South-Liverpool food bar with ‘an army of regulars’ has sadly closed its doors. Sutikku Bowl, Aigburth Road, served up a range of Japenese dishes, including mazemen noodles, Katsu kurry and delicious gyozas, all for reasonable prices.

Starting out as a vendor at food halls such as the Baltic Market, the eatery had amassed a loyal customer base, and an incredible Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, but sadly closed for good over the weekend.

Serving their last meals on Sunday (June 18), Sutikku Bowl’s owners, Martin and Cherie said the last couple of years had been difficult. In a statement, Martin explained: “The last two years have not been easy for anyone in hospitality. Despite this, we have managed to create an army of regulars who we will miss and a beautiful neighbourhood restaurant of which me and my wife Cherie will always be proud of!

“We have loved every minute of Sutikku Street Food and Sutikku Bowl but after 25 years in hospitality, it is time for a change of direction for me. Life is very short and I want to spend my time with my loved ones and living a little more.

“There are too many people to thank but if you helped us to set up Sutikku, worked alongside us in the markets or at Sutikku Bowl or spent your heard earned cash with us at any point, we thank you with all our hearts even more. What a journey we’ve had with your all and appreciation doesn’t even come close.”