Which? has awarded Recommended Provider status to the airport, which received the best ratings for queues, passport control and baggage reclaim.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has received an award and been ranked one of the best airports in the UK.

For the first time ever, Which? has given Recommended Provider status to two airports - Exeter and Liverpool John Lennon. The former best airport in the UK – Doncaster Sheffield - is due to close this month, putting Exeter and Liverpool in the joint top spot.

The ranking is based on customer ratings and Which? asked members to complete an online survey about their experiences of flying from and to a UK airport in the last two years. The results are based on almost 8,000 customer opinions and both Liverpool and Exeter received ratings of 83 out of 100.

What were customers asked?

Customers were asked to rate queues, baggage reclaim, seating, staff, price in shops, range of shops and toilets. All were rated out of five stars.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was rated as follows:

Queues at check-in: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Queues at bag drop: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Queues at security: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Queues at passport control: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Baggage reclaim: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Seating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Staff: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Price in shops: ⭐⭐⭐

Range of shops: ⭐⭐⭐

Toilets: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Manchester Airport was rated the worst in the UK and one passenger said Liverpool John Lennon was ‘much smaller, less manic and so much more civilised than Manchester’.

The general trend is that smaller airports received better ratings, with smaller queues and easy navigation.

What have Liverpool John Lennon Airport said?

John Irving, CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “We’re very proud to have received this national recognition which is testament to the hard work and commitment from all of the teams across the airport over the past year despite the challenges faced as we continue our recovery from the pandemic.

“We all hoped that passengers would want to get back flying again this year as travel restrictions were lifted and we wanted to ensure that we were best placed to deliver the experience our customers deserve by putting plans in place to make certain that we were ready to offer the same faster, easier, friendlier passenger experience that we have become known for in recent years.”