22 beautiful parks in Liverpool and Knowsley with coveted Green Flag Awards

More than 20 parks and green spaces in Liverpool and Knowsley have received a coveted Green Flag Award.

The award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 29 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.

2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive the award in 2025 – more than ever recorded before - including world-famous city parks and small, local green spaces.

Take a look at the Liverpool and Knowsley winners below.

1 . Acorn Field Plantation, Kirkby Acorn Field Plantation - Green Flag Award. | Mike Pennington

2 . Bowring Park, Huyton Bowring Park - Green Flag Award. | Knowsley Council

3 . Chavasse Park, Liverpool Chavasse Park - Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation. | © Liverpool ONE