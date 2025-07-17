22 beautiful parks in Liverpool and Knowsley with coveted Green Flag Awards

More than 20 parks and green spaces in Liverpool and Knowsley have received a coveted Green Flag Award.
The award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 29 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates
2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive the award in 2025 – more than ever recorded before - including world-famous city parks and small, local green spaces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.