22 beautiful parks in Liverpool and Knowsley with coveted Green Flag Awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

These stunning green spaces have been recognised for their high standards.

More than 20 parks and green spaces in Liverpool and Knowsley have received a coveted Green Flag Award.

The award, which works as an international quality mark for green spaces and parks, was launched 29 years ago and has been handed to dozens of Merseyside parks throughout the years.

2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK have reached the high standards required to receive the award in 2025 – more than ever recorded before - including world-famous city parks and small, local green spaces.

Take a look at the Liverpool and Knowsley winners below.

Acorn Field Plantation - Green Flag Award.

1. Acorn Field Plantation, Kirkby

Acorn Field Plantation - Green Flag Award. | Mike Pennington

Bowring Park - Green Flag Award.

2. Bowring Park, Huyton

Bowring Park - Green Flag Award. | Knowsley Council

Chavasse Park - Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

3. Chavasse Park, Liverpool

Chavasse Park - Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation. | © Liverpool ONE

Court Farm Woods - Green Flag Award.

4. Court Farm Woods, Halewood

Court Farm Woods - Green Flag Award. | Court Farm Woods Association

