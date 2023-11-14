Liverpool legacy lives on as 'United by Music' chosen as permanent Eurovision slogan

The 'United By Music' slogan was created by the BBC for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest which was hosted in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

Liverpool's Eurovision legacy is set to live on as its 'United By Music' slogan will be used for all future contests.

Sharing the news on Tuesday (November 14), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Sveriges Television (SVT) said they were 'excited' to announce that the slogan would be used for next year's Eurovision Song Contest and all future editions.

The 'United By Music' slogan was created by the BBC for the 2023 contest which was hosted in Liverpool on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine. The aim was to reflect the power that music has to bring people together across the world.

Liverpool hosted the two semi-finals and grand final at the M&S Bank Arena in May, as well as a two-week cultural festival and Eurovision Village. The iconic phrase could be seen all around the city and on all of the song contest's official merchandise.

The Eurovision stage. Image: BBC

Explaining the decision to make the phrase Eurovision's permanent slogan, the EBU said: "Following its hugely successful impact, SVT and the ESC Reference Group, the event’s governing board, agreed to use 'United By Music' for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden as well.

"Furthermore it was decided to keep the slogan for all successive events as part of the Contest’s global brand strategy. The decision creates continuity and consistency for future Eurovision Song Contests by using the same powerful slogan in 2024 and at every subsequent event."

A different slogan has been used at the event every year since 2002, except in 2009 when no slogan accompanied the contest.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, added: "The Eurovision Song Contest is more than just a song competition; it's a celebration of the power of music to bring people together. After over 20 years of using different slogans, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, we feel we have found one that truly encapsulates our brand.

“By establishing a permanent slogan, we will have consistency in our message that music unites us all. It’s the perfect slogan to underline our values of inclusivity, equality, universality and celebrating diversity through music. As the popularity of the Eurovision Song Contest continues to grow around the world, we believe using the same slogan annually will help our brand become even stronger.”