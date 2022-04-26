The average Liverpudlian gets just 6.47 hours of sleep every night.

Liverpool has ranked as one of the worst large cities for a good night’s sleep, according to a new study.

Liverpool came in 15th out of the 22 UK cities featured in the reasearch, with statistics showing that the average resident is getting just 6.47 hours of sleep every night.

The study, conducted by Dormeo, combined factors such as the rate of noise levels of 40 decibels or above per night and light pollution, with lifestyle issues such as exercise and average minutes commuting to work per morning to determine an overall rating.

Aerial view of night traffic in the centre of Liverpool. Image: Madrugada Verde - stock.adobe.co

The data showed that 46.2% of Liverpool residents exercise 2.5 hours a week, and the average commute to work is 21.5 minutes every morning.

The ratings were broken down into five key areas that impact a good night’s rest and while Liverpool didn’t rank well for sleep rates and wellbeing, the city did hit the top ten for it’s environmental score.

Liverpool’s ratings

Environmental score is 60- 10th position Sleep duration score is 62- 14th position Overall sleep score is 52- 15th position Physical health score is 46- 16th position Wellbeing score is 40- 20th position

The study suggested that exercising regularly, decluttering your bedroom and limiting caffeine and alcohol intake during the day and especially the night could help with sleep improvements.

How Liverpool ranked nationally