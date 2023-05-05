In Liverpool, residents voted to elect 85 councillors across 64 new wards on the redrawn boundary map.

Labour have retained control of Liverpool City Council despite sweeping changes to ward boundaries and just a 28.1% turn out for local elections in the city.

The ruling party dominated, taking 58 seats of the 85 available (with three still to be called). The Lib Dems remain the official opposition, with leader Richard Kemp taking a comfortable win in the Penny Lane ward to cliam one of their 15 seats.

But there were also huge wins for Liverpool Community Independents, particularly in Garston, where Sam Gorst and Lucy Williams triumphed after a brutal and bitter campaign fight with Labour.

The Liberal Party retained all three of their seats and Green leader Tom Crone won in St Michaels.

How many seats does each party have in Liverpool?

Labour Party - 58 seats

Liberal Democrats - 15 seats

Green Party - 3 seats

Liberal Party - 3 seat

Liverpool Community Independents - 3 seat

Local election - detailed results for Liverpool wards

Ward boundaries have changed significantly since the last local elections in Liverpool in 2021 following a review carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission. The redesigned electoral map has 64 wards and 85 councillors, compared with 30 wards and 90 councillors previously.

