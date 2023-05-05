Labour have retained control of Liverpool City Council despite sweeping changes to ward boundaries and just a 28.1% turn out for local elections in the city.
The ruling party dominated, taking 58 seats of the 85 available (with three still to be called). The Lib Dems remain the official opposition, with leader Richard Kemp taking a comfortable win in the Penny Lane ward to cliam one of their 15 seats.
But there were also huge wins for Liverpool Community Independents, particularly in Garston, where Sam Gorst and Lucy Williams triumphed after a brutal and bitter campaign fight with Labour.
The Liberal Party retained all three of their seats and Green leader Tom Crone won in St Michaels.
How many seats does each party have in Liverpool?
- Labour Party - 58 seats
- Liberal Democrats - 15 seats
- Green Party - 3 seats
- Liberal Party - 3 seat
- Liverpool Community Independents - 3 seat
Local election - detailed results for Liverpool wards
Ward boundaries have changed significantly since the last local elections in Liverpool in 2021 following a review carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission. The redesigned electoral map has 64 wards and 85 councillors, compared with 30 wards and 90 councillors previously.
- Aigburth - Dave Antrobus - Lib Dem
- Allerton - Andrew Makinson - Lib Dem
- Anfield - Billy Marrat and Lena Simic - Labour
- Arundel - Laura Robertson-Collins - Labour
- Belle Vale - Lynnie Hinnigan and Ruth Bennett - Labour
- Broadgreen - Nick Crofts - Labour
- Brownlow Hill - Heather Westhead and Tom Cardwell - Labour
- Calderstones - Liz Makinson - Lib Dem
- Canning - Nathalie Nicholas and Tomas Logan - Labour
- Childwall - Mike Storey and Pat Moloney - Lib Dem
- Church - Carl Cashman - Lib Dem
- City Centre North - Christine Banks and Nick Small - Labour
- City Centre South - Angela Coleman and Elizabeth Hayden - Labour
- Clubmoor East - Louise Ashton - Labour
- Clubmoor West - Si Jones - Labour
- County - John William Jennings and Bernard Edward Packenham - Labour
- Croxteth - Anthony Patrick Lavelle - Labour
- Croxteth Country Park - Lila Bennett - Labour
- Dingle - Sarah Doyle and Steve Munby - Labour
- Edge Hill - Naz Hasan - Labour
- Everton East - Ellie Mary Byrne - Labour
- Everton North - Portia Fahey - Labour
- Everton West - Jane Corbett - Labour
- Fazakerley East - Frazer Lake - Labour
- Fazakerley North - Helen Stephens - Labour
- Fazakerley West - Paul Brant - Labour
- Festival Gardens - Peter Norris - Labour
- Garston - Sam Gorst and Lucy Williams - Liverpool Community Independents
- Gateacre - Kris Brown - Lib Dem
- Grassendale & Cressington - Richard Clein - Lib Dem
- Greenbank Park - Martyn Madeley - Greens
- Kensington & Fairfield
- Kirkdale East - Tricia O’Brien - Labour
- Kirkdale West - Joe Hanson - Labour
- Knotty Ash & Dovecot Park - Harry Doyle - Labour
- Mossley Hill - Robert McAllister-Bell - Lib Dem
- Much Woolton & Hunts Cross - Mirna Juarez and Dave Aizlewood - Lib Dem
- Norris Green - Gerard Heffey, Lena McCormick and Kevin Pilnick - Labour
- Old Swan East - Mark Johnson - Labour
- Old Swan West - William Shortall - Labour
- Orrell Park - Alan Gibbons - Liverpool Community Independents
- Penny Lane - Richard Kemp - Lib Dem
- Princes Park - Lucille Harvey - Labour
- Sandfield Park - Joanne Kennedy - Labour
- Sefton Park - John Howard - Greens
- Smithdown - James Roberts and Jon Morris - Labour
- Speke - Mary Rasmussen and Doreen Knight - Labour
- Springwood - Kimberley Berry - Labour
- St Michaels - Tom Crone - Greens
- Stoneycroft - Steve Radford - Liberal Party
- Toxteth - Rahima Farah - Labour
- Tuebrook Breckside Park - Joe Dunne - Liberal Party
- Tuebrook Larkhill - Billy Lake - Liberal Party
- Vauxhall - Lisa Gaughan and Assen Assenov Christov - Labour
- Walton - Sam East and Beverley Ann Kenyon - Labour
- Waterfront North - Dave Hanratty - Labour
- Waterfront South - Rebecca Turner - Lib Dem
- Wavertree Garden Suburb - Julie Fadden - Labour
- Wavertree Village - Lawrence Sidorczuk - Lib Dem
- West Derby Deysbrook - John Prince - Labour
- West Derby Leyfield - Finley Nolan - Labour
- West Derby Muirhead - Maria Goulding - Labour
- Woolton Village - Malcolm Kelly - Lib Dem
- Yew Tree - Daniel Barrington and Barbara Murray - Labour