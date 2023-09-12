All stores in Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Wirral are expected to close by early October.

Wilko in Edge Lane, Liverpool, will close on Tuesday. Image: Google Street View

Liverpool will lose the first of its Wilko stores today as the retailer begins stage one of its nationwide closures after falling into administration.

The family-owned business, which has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, will close 52 branches across Tuesday (September 12) and Thursday (September 14) after failing to secure a deal to rescue its stores.

Liverpool’s Edge Lane outlet will shut down today as part of an initial 24 closures across the country and the Wilko store in Belle Vale will follow later this week when another 28 shops are to close.

All 400 of Wilko’s UK stores are expected to shut down by October, with Merseyside outlets in Southport, Wallasey, St Johns Centre, Birkenhead, Huyton and St Helens affected.

Job loses: This week’s raft of closures will result in 1,016 redundancies, while administrators have also announced hundreds of other job cuts impacting warehouse and support centre staff. Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

More closures: A further 124 shops will shut for good next week as the process continues, with the final 222 stores all due to close by early October.

Wilko store closures

Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

Stores to close on Thursday September 14

Ashford, Kent

Avonmeads, Bristol

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Basildon, Essex

Belle Vale, Liverpool

Burnley, Lancashire

Clydebank, Glasgow

Cortonwood, Barnsley

Dagenham, Essex

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Folkestone, Kent

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Hammersmith, London

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Morriston, Swansea

New Malden, South-west London

North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl, Wales

Southampton West Quay

St Austell, Cornwall

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Truro, Cornwall

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Walsall

Woking, Surrey

What will happen to stores? A number of bidders including HMV and B&M have expressed interest in the existing stores, but it is understood that no bidders are interested in running shops under the Wilko name.

The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko shops open, but his bid failed as rising costs complicated the deal. However, B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko’s 400 shops in a deal worth £13m.