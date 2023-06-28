Register
Liverpool man caught with Sports Direct bag packed with £1m worth of drugs

The 45-year-old was attempting to smuggle the haul of amphetamines into Wales.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:12 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST

A man from Liverpool has been caught with a Sports Direct holdall packed with amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million.

The 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving to South Wales. Officers opened the boot of his car to find 105kg of drugs. He has been charged and remanded in custody.

The drugs bust was part of a joint operation run by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for Southern Wales, and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

Detective inspector Steve Owens, of NWROCU, said: “As a region which has two of the biggest exporters of drugs in the United Kingdom it is crucial we work with forces and agencies through the country to identify those crime groups responsible, intercept their couriers, and prevent the untold harm these drugs do to communities. This is an excellent example of the collaborative work that goes on every day to achieve this.”

The Sports Direct bag was full of drugs with a street value of more than £1m. Image: TarianThe Sports Direct bag was full of drugs with a street value of more than £1m. Image: Tarian
