The 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving to South Wales. Officers opened the boot of his car to find 105kg of drugs. He has been charged and remanded in custody.

Detective inspector Steve Owens, of NWROCU, said: “As a region which has two of the biggest exporters of drugs in the United Kingdom it is crucial we work with forces and agencies through the country to identify those crime groups responsible, intercept their couriers, and prevent the untold harm these drugs do to communities. This is an excellent example of the collaborative work that goes on every day to achieve this.”