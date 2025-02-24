A Liverpool man embarked on a solo journey to Ukraine, despite the government warning against people visiting the war-torn country.

Chris Reilly, from Toxteth, said he wanted to “truly understand” what life was like in Ukraine, telling LiverpoolWorld: “I wanted to step outside the comforts of my world and immerse myself in a reality far removed from my own. I knew this experience would challenge me, shape me, and force me to grow in ways I couldn’t yet comprehend.”

The 37-year-old visited the war-torn country earlier this year, flying two hours from Liverpool to Kraków (Poland) and embarking on a gruelling 25-hour bus journey through Ukraine to Kyiv.

Though Chris stayed in a “lovely apartment” in the capital - which even had a jacuzzi bath - he said bomb threats, drone attacks, air raid sirens and gunshots were never far away. He explained: “Kyiv is like being in Liverpool, apart from there is a 12.00am to 5.00am curfew.

“There are many soldiers all over the country to and from the frontline but also at check points and road security stops. The further I went east, the worse for the people it got. If you are thinking about visiting the east, don't do it. Not only is it heartbreaking, it's dangerous.”

Chris Reilly travelled to Ukraine. | Chris Reilly

Chris tried to immerse himself in Ukrainian life as much as possible during his week-long trip, and only used his apartment as a “base”. Describing the people he met as “true inspirations”, he noted: “In the midst of a country at war, I found resilience. I found strength in the unbreakable spirit of those who refuse to surrender to fear.

“I witnessed life carrying on, not in defiance, but in determination. And in that, I found lessons about courage, about humanity, and about the extraordinary will to endure. Things are going on there that no person and no country should have to be in involved in. It is heart breaking. Its war.”

Chris said he felt in danger “many times” but got his strength from the locals he met. “I was lucky to have met some really good contacts,” he noted.

He continued: “When tested and when danger is a actual issue. You have no choice but to face it. It was a week long crazy adventure mixed with every emotion you can imagine. I managed about 11 hours of sleep the whole week.”

Chris Reilly. | Chris Reilly

The YouTuber said life in Ukraine is “a lot different than we are lead to believe for both good and bad reasons ” but noted: “Ukraine is beautiful, the people are inspiring.”

He continued: “The character of the Ukrainian people is defined by resilience, unwavering determination, and a deep sense of national pride. Throughout history, Ukraine has faced immense struggles - wars, occupations, political upheavals - but each time, its people have risen, refusing to be broken.

Ukrainians are fiercely independent, with a strong connection to their land, culture, and traditions. They are hardworking, resourceful, and deeply community-oriented, always looking out for one another in times of crisis.”

Chris Reilly. | Chris Reilly

Despite a week of little rest and a tricky journey home where he got stuck at the border and questioned by the Ukrainian army, Chris said: “I would 100% go back”. He explained: “I became a better person within. I found a confidence that I didn't know existed inside myself.

“I faced my fears and all the doubts I had. It made me realise how easy we have it in the west and how we are a nation of moaners. We all love a good moan. Let's admit it.

“I noticed how materialistic the west is but most importantly I grew a much better understanding of what actually matters in life.

“Pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone forces you to develop new skills, adaptability, and mental resilience. You learn who you truly are when you're tested.”