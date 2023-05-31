A British man who was killed by a lightning strike in Greece has been named locally as Scott Seddon.

Believed to be from Liverpool, the 26-year-old was reportedly paddleboarding in the sea in Agia Agathi, Rhodes, when lightning struck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some reports said he had been swimming at the time, rather than paddleboarding. An investigation is now under way into the incident, which is believed to have happened shortly before 2pm on Monday (May 29) local time (12pm UK time).

Rodiaki, a Greek newspaper reported that lightning struck the water near the paddleboarder, causing him to fall in the sea injured.

The newspaper said a Brazilian footballer who plays for a local side, waded into the sea to pull the man back to shore. Medics then took him to hospital before he was declared dead, the publication added.

The Port Authority of Rhodes confirmed the man’s age and that he was a British national but would give no further information on the ‘active case’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tributes: However, many people have paid tribute to Scott Seddon on social media, who is believe to have attended King David High School in Childwall and St Francis Xavier’s College in Woolton.

One man said: “Scott’s soul released now from earthly and human will look from the sky at the sea in Agathi that he so loved...”

Another added: “Heartbreaking news.”