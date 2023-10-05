A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Ian Langley, known locally as ‘Scouse’.

A woman arrives with floral tributes after a 54-year-old man died after he was savaged by what police believe was an XL bully on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row

A 54-year-old man from Liverpool killed in an XL Bully attack weighed only eight stone and stood “no chance” against a big dog, a friend has said.

Ian Langley, originally from Liverpool but living in Shiney Row near Sunderland, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack in the Tyne and Wear village on Tuesday evening and died in hospital.

Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation after news of his death . A 44-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Shiney Row resident Michael Kennedy, 64, knew Mr Langley, who was known locally as ‘Scouse’, for more than 20 years and said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.