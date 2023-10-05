Liverpool man killed in XL Bully attack was only 8st and ‘stood no chance’
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Ian Langley, known locally as ‘Scouse’.
A 54-year-old man from Liverpool killed in an XL Bully attack weighed only eight stone and stood “no chance” against a big dog, a friend has said.
Ian Langley, originally from Liverpool but living in Shiney Row near Sunderland, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack in the Tyne and Wear village on Tuesday evening and died in hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation after news of his death. A 44-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Shiney Row resident Michael Kennedy, 64, knew Mr Langley, who was known locally as ‘Scouse’, for more than 20 years and said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.
“He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble. He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog."