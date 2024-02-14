Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail fares across the Merseyrail network are to be frozen, despite an increase in ticket prices across the country.

The Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram said the move is "yet another demonstration of how we are doing things differently" and will protect local commuters when national fares increase next month.

Rail fares across the country are set to rise by 4.9% on March 3 - including services from Liverpool operated by Avanti, Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales - but services across the Merseyrail network will now be safeguarded from similar increases.

Mayor Steve Rotheram with one of the new 777 train units. Image: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Utilising funding "clawed back" from Stadler, the region’s new train manufacturer, Mayor Rotheram is proposing to freeze fares for an initial six-month period*.

Last year, the first battery-powered passenger train in the UK left the new £80million Headbolt Lane station in Kirkby to make its maiden journey on the Merseyrail network, as part of Steve Rotheram’s plan to deliver a London-style transport network to Merseyside.

However, the new fleet has faced repeated problems, particularly on the Kirkby line, with Mayor Rotheram previously describing the roll-out as 'frustratingly poor' and refunds being offered to commuters. So, the fare freeze will be welcome news for Merseyrail passengers.

Announcing the freeze, Steve Rotheram said: “In the Liverpool City Region we are known for being rail pioneers with the very first rail passenger services running between Liverpool and Manchester. Our new half a billion pound trains are the country’s first publicly-owned fleet in a generation. We are putting the public back into public transport.

"As the rollout of the new trains nears completion, this is yet another demonstration of how we are doing things differently. Our trailblazing work is ongoing to explore the potential of taking back control of the physical infrastructure too, including all of the stations in our area.

One of the new Merseyrail Trains.Image: Merseytravel

“Given the current economic circumstances as people continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, we are trying to do everything in our power to make life easier for the travelling public, be it our £2 bus fare cap, or this announcement on freezing rail fares. While passengers across the country face another rise in in March, I’m ensuring that commuters in our region are shielded from it."