Visiting a new city can be a beautiful experience, taking in the local culture, stunning sights and discovering hidden gems. But, what are the best cities for those looking to ditch costly taxis and explore on foot A new study has revealed the answers, providing a detailed list of the top cities around the world.

The research by Insider Monkey ranks cities across the globe based on the distance between each location’s top five attractions, average walking time and other important factors such as safety, air quality and cleanliness.

Thirty cities feature on the list, ranging from small European destinations to cities in the United States. Two cities in the United Kingdom made it into the top fifteen, including the fabulous city of Liverpool.

The fifteen beautiful locations below have been ranked as the world’s most walkable cities and are perfect for a sight-seeing city break. Let us know if your favourite place made the list.

1 . Florence, Italy Taking the top spot is Italy's beautiful Florence with just 0.5 miles between the city's top five attractions - a walking time of around 10 minutes. Insider Monkey said: "A city that offers Renaissance history and timeless architecture with each step. Florence’s walkability seeps through in its historic centre, where narrow lanes lead to landmarks like the Duomo and Ponte Vecchio." | Luciano Mortula-LGM - stock.adobe.com

2 . Riga, Latvia Next up is Riga, Latvia's capital city, with 1.5 miles between its top five attractions - a walking time of around 30 minutes. Insider Monkey said: "The city combines medieval charm and urban life, with cobblestone streets winding throughout the city. Riga’s walkability reflects the best in Vecrīg a UNESCO-listed neighbourhood, and the historical centre of Riga." | Scanrail - stock.adobe.com

3 . Hamburg, Germany In third place is Hamburg, a major city in Germany, with two miles between is top five attractions - a walking time of around 40 minutes. Insider Monkey said: "Hamburg, Germany’s walkable layout has a mix of maritime vibes, modernity, and plenty of cultural sites. Scenic sites like the famous Elbe River and the Planten un Blomen, an efficient public transport system, and cleanliness add to the city’s walkability." | sborisov - stock.adobe.com