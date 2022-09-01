Liverpool MP says constituents have been ‘fleeced by privatised water companies’

The statements comes after videos were shared showing sewage being dumped into the Mersey.

Local Members of Parliament are urging United Utilities to provide an explanation as to why sewage has ended up in the River Mersey.

Over the weekend, videos surfaced online, showing raw sewage being dumped into the River Mersey at Garston Docks.

North-West water supplier, United Utilities have denied responsibility, however, local MPs want answers.

Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, Maria Eagle told LiverpoolWorld: “Alongside 17 colleagues, I’ve written to United Utilities asking for an explanation for why sewage has been released into the Mersey.

“Millions of pounds of public money has been spent on cleaning up the river, but this wanton behaviour puts all of that at risk.

“For years, my constituents have been fleeced by privatised water companies who have invested less than necessary in infrastructure and have instead prioritised paying dividends to shareholders.

“Like many of my constituents, I am appalled that this has happened. It’s vital we ensure that this never happens again”

The letter sent to United Utilities’ CEO, Steve Mogford reads: “We have been contacted by many furious constituents who are aghast that our natural environment has been polluted so egregiously, particularly given the millions of pounds of public money spent on The Mersey Estuary Pollution Alleviation Scheme.

“The Mersey has become much cleaner after years of such efforts, but this wanton behaviour puts all that at risk. It is part of a deteriorating national picture with privatised water companies, such as you, contributing over the last six years to at least 1,261,498 sewage spill events. United Utilities itself has had 81,588 spills for 570,753 hours according to The Rivers Trust.

“We would like an explanation, particularly given that water bills include payments for proper treatment and disposal of wastewater.”