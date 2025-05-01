James Clarke was a stow-away from British Guiana (now Guyana) who saved countless people from drowning in the docks and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Arriving in Liverpool in 1900, Clarke was adopted by an Irish family and started teaching children to swim and campaigned for swimming to be taught in Liverpool schools.

His bravery earned him multiple medals and a certificate from the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society, and his name lives on in Clarke Street, making him the first Black man in Liverpool to receive such a civic honour.

Now, James is being celebrated once again with a fantastic mural in Athol Village, in the city’s Kirkdale area. Commissioned by Liverpool-based charity Mandela8 in partnership with Riverside Foundation, the artwork was painted by acclaimed local artist John Culshaw.

The family of James Clarke said: said: “We are truly honoured and deeply grateful to see a mural created in his memory. His story is one of strength and perseverance. Despite facing racism and physical abuse, he never let those struggles define him.

“In today’s world, where immigration is often spoken about negatively, his life shows the true impact of those who come here, work hard, and dedicate themselves to helping others. His journey is a powerful reminder that no matter the obstacles, determination and kindness can make a real difference.”

Sonia Bassey MBE, Chair of Mandela8, added: “James Clarke was a true local hero, saving many people from drowning in the Mersey and teaching so many others to swim so they could save themselves.

“As someone who is synonymous with courage and really embracing unity in his support of his local community, we felt James was the perfect subject for this mural in Athol Village”

