Striking museum workers at multiple cultural sites across Liverpool are to extend their industrial action into the summer.

Almost 200 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union at National Museums Liverpool (NML) were balloted as to whether to leave their posts over a pay dispute regarding a cost-of-living payment before Christmas. Earlier this year, Laura Pye, director of National Museums Liverpool, responded to the industrial action, stating the organisation did not agree with some of the strikes taken and ‘greatly value’ its ‘loyal staff’.

With the action due to end this weekend and no resolution in sight, the union has confirmed members intend to stage further action for an additional 30 days until July. Staff at the NML sites have already taken 56 days’ action over the non-payment of a cost-of-living bonus. This led to widespread gallery closures affecting:

Museum of Liverpool

World Museum

International Slavery Museum

Maritime Museum

Walker Gallery

Sudley House

Lady Lever Art Gallery

The new action will result in members walking out on 11 weekends and half term week from May until July. It will hit two new exhibitions – Bees: a story of survival at the NML world museum from May 4-6 and National Treasures: Velazquez in Liverpool in the NML Walker Art Gallery on May 11 and 12.

Fran Heathcote, PCS general secretary, said: “Our hard-working members at National Museums Liverpool love their jobs but are angry and feel undervalued because NML is the only one of more than 200 employers covered by the civil service pay remit guidance to withhold the £1,500 cost-of-living bonus. This dispute can be easily resolved if the employer agrees to pay our members what they are owed.

“If the employer fails to do that, our members will go back on strike over the next three months.” Speaking in February, Ms Pye said the action was “deeply regrettable” and wanted to get round the table with union chiefs to resolve the dispute.

The full list of strike dates is May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, June 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

In a statement, Ms Pye said: “Next week, we will see our museums and galleries opening as normal on Tuesday morning at 10am. Most of our venues have been closed for the past eight weeks due to industrial action.

“While this has yet to be resolved and we have been given notice today that more strikes will take place, we are committed to continuing to have meaningful discussions with PCS Union, which will be supported by Acas. We have taken great joy and strength from seeing the many visitors come through the doors of Museum of Liverpool and Lady Lever Art Gallery over the past several weeks, and thank people for continuing to support their museums and galleries.