Each city was ranked based on waste, air quality and the number of green spaces.

New research has revealed the UK’s least green cities, and Liverpool is unfortunately in the top five.

The study by national skip hire company ReliableSkip.com analysed several factors for each UK city, including the percentage of recycled, reused, or composted waste, the air quality, and the number of nature and park attractions in each area. Each city was scored and ranked out of 100 based on these factors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It found that Nottingham is the UK’s least green city, with a ‘green score’ of 43.75. This is due to there being just 23.9% of all household waste being recycled, along with an average air quality of 2.31, based on 2022 data. Findings also found there to be 31 nature and park attractions in the city, which is around 0.96 per 10,000 people.

Taking second and third place are Tyne and Wear and Glasgow, restrospectively, followed by Birmingham at number four.

Rounding out the top five is Liverpool, which scores 46.94 on the ‘green score’ with an air quality score of 2.63, 23.5% of all household waste being recycled, and there being 0.97 nature and park attractions per 10,000 people.

The UK’s least green cities

Nottingham Tyne and Wear Glasgow Birmingham Liverpool Portsmouth Blackburn Leicester Brighton London