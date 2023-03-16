Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Alexander-Arnold dropped from England squad for upcoming qualifiers
7 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
7 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
8 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
12 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
12 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Liverpool news bulletin: Train strikes, abandoned dog finds forever home and Eurovision plans

Liverpool news headlnes for March 16.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT

Due to industrial action, Avanti West Coast services from Liverpool Lime Streets to London Euston will finish earlier than usual on Saturday. As a result, the last service to Euston will be at 16:43 on Saturday. Merseyrail is not affected by any strike days over the coming weeks.

Around 15,000 people are expected to descend on Liverpool's iconic Pier Head for each night of the Eurovision fan village. The council's licensing committee has approved proposals for a time limited application between May 1-20 to stage plays, films, live and recorded music, and dance from 9 am to 2 am.

A dog who was cruelly abandoned last year has found her forever home. Mimi, a Shi Tzu, was thrown over the car park wall at Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre last September. Jim Marsden, volunteer dog-walker for the centre, has formally adopted Mimi.

HomeLondon EustonAvanti West CoastPeopleDanceProposalsCouncil