118 people were arrested on Saturday, following a large number of protesters attempting to gain entry to Aintree racecourse. Those arrested were men and women aged between 18 and 66 years old and came from as far as Southampton, London, Swansea and Glasgow.
A new Eurovision store is set to launch in Liverpool ONE. It will stock a full range of merchandise, including limited edition replicas of the winner's trophy, mugs, caps, clothing and a range of novelty items and keepsakes. It will open from 1 until 14 May to coincide with the Song Contest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool Council will be looking to "let the light in" as it stages a major illuminations event again this year. Subject to cabinet approval, the local authority will invest £600,000 to put on the River of Light festival again this year. Last year's event attracted around 250,000 people to the city centre.