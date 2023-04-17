118 people were arrested on Saturday, following a large number of protesters attempting to gain entry to Aintree racecourse. Those arrested were men and women aged between 18 and 66 years old and came from as far as Southampton, London, Swansea and Glasgow.

A new Eurovision store is set to launch in Liverpool ONE. It will stock a full range of merchandise, including limited edition replicas of the winner's trophy, mugs, caps, clothing and a range of novelty items and keepsakes. It will open from 1 until 14 May to coincide with the Song Contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement