Liverpool news headlines: Half marathon, Norris Green shooting and cost-of-living payments

Everything you need to know in Liverpool this Monday.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 18:17 BST

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an injury shooting in Norris Green on Saturday night. The 20-year-old male victim, who is refusing to co-operate with detectives, self-presented at hospital with a gunshot injury to his shoulder, which is not life threatening.

Thousands of eligible households in Liverpool are set to receive a cash boost with the spring Cost of Living payment. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that most people will receive the £301 cash boost between April 25 and May 17, with an additional £300 paid during the autumn.

The BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon returned to the city on Sunday for the milestone 30th staging of the race. More than 5,000 runners took part in the challenge. 41-year-old Ian Lawton got the best time completing the race in just over an hour.

Pacers stand at the start line.
